Louisville Coach Pat Kelsey had high praise for Kentucky Coach Mark Pope
One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball is an in-state rivalry between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals. During this offseason, both of these two schools hired a new coach. The Kentucky Wildcats hired Mark Pope, and the Louisville Cardinals hired Pat Kelsey.
In a short period of time, both of these coaches used the transfer portal to bring a ton of talent into their programs. Both Kentucky and Louisville have a ton of veteran talent that should help these teams be in the hunt once the NCAA Tournament rolls around.
At a recent event, Coach Pope and Kelsey got together, and Louisville's coach had some great things to say about the Wildcat's new coach. Coach Kelsey had this to say about what Coach Pope has built in a short time in Lexington.
"I’ve paid very close attention to what Mark has done and what he’s built. He’s underselling it, he’s like Noah’s Ark. He’s got two of everything."- Pat Kelsey on Mark Pope
While this is one of college basketball's biggest rivalries, it is great to hear that these two coaches have a ton of respect for one another. When the Cardinals come to Lexington early in the season, it will be one of the best games of the year.
Coach Pope has a really good 2024-25 roster, and Kentucky fans should be happy to hear that Coach Kelsey had high praise for Coach Pope and his team. The Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry is back and it's going to be really good for a long time.