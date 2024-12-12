Louisville star on Kentucky matchup 'I really want this game'
The Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry is one of the best in college basketball, but over the last few seasons, that hasn't been the case. Both programs have had their fair share of struggles, which has taken the excitement away from this game, but that has changed. The Mark Pope and Pat Kelsey eras have begun at Kentucky and Louisville which has both of these programs moving in the right direction.
It is clear that Coach Kelsey has made sure his players understand the importance of this game. After Louisville's game on Wednesday, star guard Chucky Hepburn was asked about his thoughts on the matchup with Kentucky. Here is what the veteran guard had to say about the showdown in Rupp Arena, "I'm going to start watching film tonight because I really want this game."
Coach Pope made sure his players stayed focused on the matchup with Colgate as they were without both point guards, but now that the Wildcats won this game, all focus is on rival Louisville.
Coach Pope understands how much this game means to Big Blue Nation, and he will have his team ready to play. The hope for the Wildcats is that star point guard Lamont Butler will be back on the floor for this ball game.
If he isn't out there, it will be a lot harder for the Wildcats to get the victory. Injuries will play a role in this game as both teams are banged up.
The Bluegrass State is really quiet right now as it prepares for this rivalry to make its return in a big way under the leadership of two new great coaches.