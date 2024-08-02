Louisville vs. Kentucky in Rupp Arena will be one of the best games in college basketball this season
One of the best rivalries in college basketball takes place in December when the Kentucky Wildcats play the Louisville Cardinals. No State loves basketball more than Kentucky, so when these two teams meet on the hardwood, the entire State stops for a day.
Over the last few years, the rivalry hasn't been what basketball fans are accustomed to as Louisville went through a rough stretch, but the Cardinals made a great hire with Pat Kelsey.
While Kentucky fans are always rooting for Louisville to lose, seeing the Cards back with a competitive team weirdly is a good thing for Big Blue Nation because it makes the rivalry special.
Knowing that both of these basketball teams look like they will be extremely competitive this season is a good thing for college basketball and the Bluegrass State.
Both Kelsey and Mark Pope are putting together rosters that should have both of these basketball teams ranked when they meet in Rupp Arena this season.
Both of these teams are made up of pretty much only transfer portal players, and they are veteran teams, meaning the Kentucky Wildcats and Cardinals are all capable of making a run in the NCAA Tournament.
College basketball is better when the showdown of blue vs. red in the State of Kentucky is a great ball game, and that should be the case this season.
Louisville is back, which means it will bring Big Blue Nation even more joy when Coach Pope and his team take down the Cardinals on a year-to-year basis.