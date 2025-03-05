LSU coach on Daimion Collins being welcomed by BBN 'Not surprised, always a classy crowd here'
When the Kentucky Wildcats hosted the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night, a former Wildcat made his return to Rupp Arena. That was Daimion Collins, who spent some time playing for John Calipari but then transferred to LSU.
After the game, LSU coach Matt McMahon was asked about the ovation Collins received when he was announced in the starting lineup.
Here is what McMahon had to say, “Not surprised, always a classy crowd here. Everyone you talk to who ran into Daimion throughout his two years here speaks very highly of him. I’ve really enjoyed having the opportunity to coach him. I’m really proud of the progress and development he’s made both on and off the court. And thought that was, once again, a real classy move by the Kentucky fans to give him a big ovation when he was announced in the starting lineup.”
Collins has always been a great athlete but was never able to put it all together during his time in Lexington. Now Collins is having a career-best season in Baton Rouge, and Big Blue Nation could not be happier.
In the game last night, Collins only scored two points, but he is averaging 8.4 points per game on the season. The former Wildcat Collins was very deserving of an ovation when announced in the starting lineup, so it is excellent that Big Blue Nation delivered.
Collins is going to have an excellent season for LSU next season and could elevate his points per game number over ten.