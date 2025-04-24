Making the case for why Kam Williams could start for the Kentucky Wildcats
One player who is going to have an excellent season for the Kentucky Wildcats this year is the Tulane transfer Kam Williams. Last season as a true freshman for the Green Wave, Williams averaged 9.3 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks.
The 6'8 guard shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from three. Williams's usage rate wasn't high last season, but if Tulane's staff let him shoot the ball more, his numbers would have been even better.
Now Williams comes to Lexington as one of the most underrated transfers in all of college basketball who is looking to make a big splash in the SEC.
There is a world where Williams could start for the Wildcats with Jaland Lowe and Otega Oweh in the backcourt. For this to happen, he would have to beat out the likes of Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler, but he is capable of doing this.
When it comes to NBA upside, Williams, alongside Johnson and Jayden Quaintance, have the most on the 2025-26 roster.
He is more than capable of being a first-round pick if he is able to find his potential as a starter for the Kentucky Wildcats this season.
At 6'8, with his ability to shoot the ball in Mark Pope's system, the sky is the limit for Williams.
Williams has not been talked about as much as some of the other transfer portal additions, but he could be the best of the group with Quaintance. Kam Williams will be an All-SEC player for Kentucky this season.