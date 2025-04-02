Malachi Moreno in the McDonald's All-American Game proved he is ready for a big role in year one
Kentucky signee Malachi Moreno represented the University of Kentucky on Tuesday evening in the McDonald's All-American Game, and the seven-footer shined.
Many were concerned that Moreno would not have good production in this game as he is used to playing against Kentucky high school basketball talent, but that was not the case as he was incredible.
In 16 minutes on the floor, Moreno scored nine points on 4-5 from the field and even made a three. Moreno pulled down five rebounds, with three of them being on the offensive glass. He also blocked two shots and had an assist.
Everyone knew Moreno could rebound and block shots, but what was impressive about his performance in the McDonald's All-American Game was his passing and work down low scoring in the paint.
Moreno is known to be a good passer, but he was making a lot of crispy passes, leading to some good looks for his teammates. This is a big reason why he is going to be incredibly successful in Pope's system.
Moreno made a lot of beautiful moves in the post, leading to easy layups, and this will help him score the second he walks onto campus.
Many were wondering how much of a role Moreno would have in year one in Lexington, but it was clear in the McDonald's All-American Game that he is going to play a lot for the Wildcats.
Moreno is a very well-rounded center who is going to be a star in Lexington. It is clear that Moreno has a ton of NBA upside that Coach Pope will get out of him.