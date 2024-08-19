Malachi Moreno is going to help Kentucky recruit these two elite 2025 guards
The Kentucky Wildcats just landed Malachi Moreno as the first member of the Wildcats 2025 recruiting class. Moreno is ranked as the number one center in the 2025 class, according to On3. He is a perfect fit for Coach Pope's offense, and he said this is why he ended up choosing the Wildcats.
Now that the recruiting process is over for Moreno and he is a Wildcat, his goal is to help the coaching staff land two elite players in the class. These players are Braylon Mullins and Jasper Johnson. KSR recently announced that Johnson is going to be announcing his commitment next week, and this race seems to be neck and neck between Alabama and Kentucky.
Moreno and Johnson have gotten close during the recruiting process, and Moreno is doing everything in his power to keep Johnson in Lexington. After Moreno committed, he said, "Jasper, you know where home is." The seven-footer wants Johnson to be a part of this class, and he is going to help this coaching staff recruit him.
Mullins is another five-star recruit with a ton of interest in playing at Kentucky. The 6'5 two guard is not as close to a decision as Johnson, but he is planning some visits, including one that is already scheduled to Kentucky. Moreno was quoted saying, "I'm going to make sure he puts this on," in reference to his Kentucky shirt.
Moreno has picked the players he wants to join him in the 2025 class, and he is going to work hard to make sure they are Kentucky Wildcats.