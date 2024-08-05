Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats continue to be disrespected by the national media
There are two different thoughts on this Kentucky basketball team from the national media. Some are all in on this team and believe they are going to be great; others don't have a ton of confidence in Mark Pope's team.
It appears that Jon Rothstein is one that isn't big on this Kentucky basketball team after he ranked the Wildcats ninth in the SEC behind teams like Ole Miss and Texas.
The thing that continues to be confusing about people not liking this Kentucky basketball team is how Coach Pope's team is a carbon copy of the types of teams that have been making runs in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons.
This team is full of players who have played a lot of college basketball and have a lot of experience playing under the bright lights of March Madness.
Part of the concern with Coach Pope is that he doesn't have any NCAA Tournament success, which is true and a fair point, but he has also never had a team with this much talent.
When it comes to X's and O's, there aren't many coaches better than Coach Pope, but the issue is he has never had an elite team. His team last season at BYU was really good, but the talent he has on his first Kentucky roster doesn't even compare.
While some might not be believers, this Kentucky team is more than capable of having a really good season, and there is no doubt that they will finish better than ninth in the SEC.