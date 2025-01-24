Mark Pope anticipates Brandon Garrison becoming a "big-time" shooter
From seasons beginning to five games into SEC play, watching the growth of Brandon Garrison has been impressive. The sophomore looks like a seasoned veteran on the floor despite making some early season mistakes.
One interesting part of Garrison's game is his ability to shoot three ball. Garrison is 5/15 from three this season, but he has a really good-looking stroke.
At his Thursday press conference, Coach Pope was asked about Garrison's ability to shoot the ball, and he raved on this topic for a while. Here is what Coach Pope had to say, "He's going to be a big-time shooter. I'm telling you, it's in his future, and I think we've felt that way since the summer. He's got a poise and a presentness about him, fearlessness about him when he shoots the ball."
There is not a lot of volume when it comes to Garrison shooting the three-ball, but he always chooses the right time to let it fly. Assuming Garrison is back in Lexington next season, he is going to shoot the three-ball a lot more, and this is going to excite the NBA scouts.
If Garrison can become a knockdown shooter for the Wildcats this year or next year with the rest of his game, the big man could work his way into the first round of the NBA Draft.
The NBA loves bigs who can shoot the ball, and with more practice and proof of concept in games, Garrison will be the perfect player for NBA teams.