Mark Pope appreciates BBN: "We're in this together"
As Kentucky basketball gets set to begin the Mark Pope era, there is a new appreciation for the Big Blue Nation, and as a former player at Kentucky, Pope knows all about that. Fans are really excited to get the new era started, and they will do that on Monday night when the Wildcats host Wright State in the season-opener.
Pope has said numerous times already before the season even starts that this is "Kentucky's team," which in other words means "our" team. He went more in-depth about that on Thursday when he spoke with media, saying the players will feel the same emotions after games as the fans.
"You guys are tired of me saying this already and I haven't even coached the first official game, but this is Kentucky's team. We're blessed. We had more fans show up to games than any team in the country last year, and so, we're in this together. Here's the truth: When things go great, we're gonna run in the locker room and we're gonna celebrate the same way that everybody leaving this arena is celebrating and everybody at home that didn't make it into Rupp is celebrating in their living room. If it ever happens that things don't go well, we're gonna be in the locker room anguishing and suffering just like every single person walking out of Rupp and everybody at home is going to be suffering."- Pope on being "Kentucky's team"
The head coach is making sure his team knows, and BBN knows, that this is everybody's team. Not just the coaches, players, and fans alone, but all of theirs. Pope knows that Big Blue Nation is the most passionate fanbase in college basketball.