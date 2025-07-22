Mark Pope bragged on Trent Noah and his development at his recent press conference
Big Blue Nation always has a soft spot for the players from the Bluegrass State, and one of the players that is a fan favorite is the Harlan native Trent Noah.
Last season, as a true freshman, no one expected Noah to have a large role for the Wildcats, but over the course of the season, injuries launched Noah into more playing time.
While his numbers didn't jump off the stat sheet at fans, it was clear watching him play that he was going to be a star down the road for Kentucky.
This offseason, it has been a goal for Noah to put on some more muscle, and he has done that.
At his press conference on Monday, Coach Mark Pope talked about how he felt that Noah was the most veteran player for the Wildcats in the scrimmage vs. the alumni team, La Familia.
Jaland Lowe called Noah the best shooter he has ever seen in a press conference earlier this season, so Kentucky fans should be very excited to see what sophomore season Noah has to offer.
He is going to get playing time for the Wildcats this year and could even be one of the better rebounders for Kentucky. If Noah can become a 3-and-D player for the Wildcats while also grabbing a lot of boards, that would be the perfect fit for him.
Coach Pope has been very high on Noah from the start, and it is clear from his statement at this press conference that his confidence in the Harlan native is growing.