Mark Pope calls Wright State a "dangerous" team offensively
Tonight, Kentucky basketball officially begins their 2024-25 campaign, hosting Wright State on Monday night inside Rupp Arena. The beginning of the Mark Pope era is upon us. Before the game, though, Pope talked with media last Thursday where he discussed some about the challenge that Wright State presents.
Wright State is a really good offensive team. Last season, they were one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, shooting 38.3% as a team, which is pretty efficient. They also averaged 86.5 points per game. Now, they'll clash with a Kentucky team who is also looking to put points on the board. When talking about Wright State, Pope called them a "dangerous" team on the offensive end. He also knows the challenge that forward Brandon Noel brings as the reigning Conference Player of the Year in the Horizon.
"Brandon Noel's really, really talented, and they have a really talented roster. Last year, they were in the top three-point shooting teams in the country. They were one of the top scoring teams in the country. They've had incredible success and we expect them to be everything they are, which is a really, really, really dangerous offensive team for anybody in the country, and I'm sure they're gonna come in and give us everything we can handle."- Pope on Wright State.
As a team with terrific defenders like Lamont Butler, Otega Oweh, Amari Williams, and Brandon Garrison, Kentucky will need to have those guys ready for the challenge tonight with a team that scores as much as Wright State does. Kentucky fans can watch the game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.