Mark Pope compared Braydon Hawthorne to a Kentucky basketball legend
Mark Pope had a press conference on Monday where the local Kentucky media were able to hear him speak for the first time in a while. Many questions were asked about how the team was progressing over the summer, and Pope had a lot of good things to say.
Towards the end of the press conference, Coach Pope was asked about freshman Braydon Hawthorne, and Kentucky fans will love what he had to say.
Coach Pope compared Hawthorne to all-time Kentucky legend, and when fans hear who the player is, this will make sense.
Here is what Pope had to say about Hawthorne and the former Kentucky star he compared him to: "There is a whole bunch Tayshaun Prince in this kid, and I know those are some big words."
Hawthorne is a 6'8 175-pound freshman, and it is clear that he has the skillset to be a star in the future. He can shoot the ball at a high level and has a great handle, which at his height will make him an NBA prospect.
There is no question that Hawthorne has some weight to put on, but that will be a goal over the next few months.
Many imagined Hawthorne would be a project for this Kentucky basketball team, but it sounds like there is a world where he could work his way into playing time this season.
Down the road, Hawthorne is going to be a star for the Wildcats, and he made it clear that he won't be leaving Kentucky unless it is for the NBA.