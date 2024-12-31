Mark Pope discussed bringing back the denim jersey's his team wore in 1996
There aren't many things that get fans more fired up than throwback uniforms, and the Kentucky Wildcats could be getting one.
A staple of Kentucky's 1996 National Championship team that Mark Pope was the captain of was the denim jerseys. On his radio show on Monday, Coach Pope was asked about the potential return of these jerseys.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say in response to a caller who asked about the potential return of the denim jerseys, “That's what I'm talking about. I love that you're saying that right now. So, can I tell you this? Like, I'm not really allowed to say this, so just between the two of us, I’m working on it. It's amazing the red tape that we have to get through to make this happen, but we’re pretty passionate about trying to make that happen, so we will see what we can come up with; it’s definitely on my agenda of things to get accomplished. ”
Whether it is late in the season this year or next season, it is going to be really exciting for Big Blue Nation to see these jerseys make their return. It's great to see that Coach Pope is pushing to get things like this done that, without a doubt, will get the fan base fired up. Coaches who go above and beyond to get things done for their fan base are often successful.
Big Blue Nation will be waiting with open arms to see these denim jerseys the 96' team wore on their way to winning a National Title for the University of Kentucky.