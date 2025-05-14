Mark Pope explained perfectly why PG Jaland Lowe is going to thrive at Kentucky
The point guard of the future for the Kentucky Wildcats is former Pitt Panther Jaland Lowe, who led his team in scoring last season, averaging 16.8 points per game. Lowe also averaged 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals, so he can fill up a stat sheet.
The glaring issue with Lowe last season at Pitt was the efficiency, as he shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three. Fans of other teams have used these numbers to try and tell Kentucky fans they should not be excited about Lowe, but Big Blue Nation knows things will be different this year.
In his press conference on Tuesday, Coach Pope brought up these efficiency issues for Lowe and discussed how his percentage for contested shots last season was through the roof.
Coach Pope went on to say that at Kentucky, he won't have to take these tough shots and will even get some good catch-and-shoot looks.
If someone were just looking at the box score, they would tell you how bad Lowe was last season, efficiency-wise. At the end of the day, he was having to chuck ugly shots because this was his team's only chance of scoring.
Coach Pope has a plan of attack for how he is going to use Lowe, and it will lead to the 6'3 guard being much more efficient from the field.
At Kentucky, Lowe is going to have a much better season efficiency-wise, which will lead to him being one of the best guards in the nation.