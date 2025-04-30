Mark Pope explains the plan for the future of Kentucky star Otega Oweh
Last season, Otega Oweh was the star player for the Kentucky Wildcats, and Big Blue Nation is hoping he will be one of the best players in the nation next season.
He has a really good shot to make this a reality, but Oweh would have to pull his name out of the NBA Draft for this to happen.
Oweh is testing the draft waters which is the right discission for his future but more than likely he will be back at Kentucky next season. Oweh's name is not in any of the recent mock drafts, which gives fans confidence that he will be back next season, but this is not a done deal yet.
Mark Pope joined Jon Rothstein to talk a little bit about the offseason, and Rothstein asked Pope about the future of Oweh.
Coach Pope had this to say about Oweh when on with Rothstein, "Otega is going through this draft process and we're cheering for him every step of the way, but I know a lot of his heart is back here at Kentucky. If he does return, he'll probably return as the presumptive SEC Player of the Year favorite."
Oweh will be an NBA player in the future, but one more season at Kentucky, where he improves in every aspect of the game, will boost his stock. The NBA will likely tell Oweh he needs to improve his three-point shooting, which will be an offseason goal for the Kentucky guard.
Kentucky fans are desperately waiting to hear that Oweh has pulled his name out of the draft, but a decision could still be a few weeks away.