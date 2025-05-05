Mark Pope explains what Andrija Jelavic brings to the 2025-26 roster
Mark Pope has been scanning all over Europe to find some talent to come and play for the Kentucky Wildcats, and a few weeks ago, he found Andrija Jelavic from Croatia.
Jelavic is a 6'11 forward who has an incredible skill set for his size. The forward played for Mega Superbet in the Adriatic League, where he averaged 11 points per game this season. He paired the 11 points with 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one steal per game.
Jelavic shot 50% from the field and 32% from three for a team that has produced some elite NBA-level talent.
Coach Pope had this to say about what Jelavic brings to the table, “Andrija is a really skilled, athletic, mobile, veteran player who has been playing at a high level for the last two years. He’s been mentored through the development program at Mega, which is one of the best development centers for great players in Europe. Andrija has a really unique combination of size, athleticism, and skill that will translate seamlessly into our system."
It is going to be a special season for Jelavic, who should fit into this system very well. Pope's system has a lot of similarities to European basketball, so Jelavic will feel right at home.
He is a player that will have a crazy high upside for the Wildcats as he can shoot the ball from deep but also score down low in the post and defend.
Jelavic will fight for a starting spot at power forward, but he has a real shot to win the job.