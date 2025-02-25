Mark Pope explains what rotations will look like in the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky, due to injury, has run a lot of different lineups out on the court, so once Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are back healthy, it will be interesting to see what this rotation looks like.
Mark Pope is known for not playing any of his players too much, as he spreads out the minutes more than most coaches. This helps his players stay fresh at the end of games, but it has been tough to do with all of the injuries.
On his radio show on Monday, Pope was asked about how he rotates players and what this is going to look like in March once the postseason rolls around. Here was Coach Pope's response, "It'll be a little bit of a balance. We work really hard to keep bodies on the floor as fresh as we can. We rely very much on energy."
Coach Pope did go on to say that this has been tough with how badly the roster has been depleted, which is true. The good news for the Wildcats is all of these injuries have caused some players like Collin Chandler, Ansley Almonor, Trent Noah, and Travis Perry to play some more minutes.
All of these players have seen their role increase, and in doing so, it has helped this team continue to get deeper. Once all of the players are back on the floor, this could, in a weird way, be a positive for the Wildcats.
It is clear, based on this statement from Coach Pope, that the Wildcats are going to run a lot of players out on the floor in the Big Dance.