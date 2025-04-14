Mark Pope explains why Mouhamed Dioubate is the perfect fit for Kentucky's system
One underrated addition to the Kentucky basketball program via the transfer portal was that of Mouhamed Dioubate who came from Alabama.
Last season for the Crimson Tide, Dioubate averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Despite being only 6'7, he is a dominant four who is going to thrive in Mark Pope's system.
Everything Kentucky struggled with last season when it came to rebounding, aggressiveness, and defense are the strengths of Dioubate's game, which is why he is going to be special.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about the addition of Dioubate, “Mouhamed is a special young man who is a perfect fit for the way we play. He is a ballhandling, decision-making, physical competitor. Mo can play and guard all five positions and has a presence as a point forward, which makes him uniquely suited to play for us.”
It will be interesting to see if Dioubate or Andrija Jelavic starts at the power forward position, but even if Dioubate comes off the bench, he will have a big role.
Dioubate also is a solid three-point shooter as he went 12-26 last season for the Alabama Crimson Tide from deep.
Some teams need players who are willing to do the dirty work, and that will be Dioubate for the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team. This was an elite addition by Coach Pope and his staff, which should help the Wildcats clean up some of the issues from last season.
The roster is coming together quite well for the Wildcats, as Pope will have one of the best teams in college basketball.