Mark Pope found a hidden gem in the transfer portal who is set to shock the nation
While putting together the Kentucky 2025-26 roster, Mark Pope scoured the transfer portal to find some of the best talent in the nation. There were a ton of elite additions made to the roster, but perhaps one of the best additions to this roster could be the most under-the-radar one.
That would be the addition of former Tulane guard Kam Williams, who was the Wildcats' first addition via the portal, but folks haven't been talking about him and his upside.
Last season, as a true freshman for the Tulane Green Wave, Williams averaged 9.3 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks.
Williams, as a true freshman last year, shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from three. The impressive numbers from three-point land came on 4.6 attempts per game, so Williams is a lights-out shooter.
Standing 6'8 with a wingspan over seven feet, Williams has an NBA-ready frame to go with the ability to handle the basketball and shoot, making Williams a future star.
Williams has flown under the radar among Kentucky's elite transfer portal class but might have the highest upside on this team next to Jayden Quaintance.
The 6'8 sophomore guard will be fighting for a starting role with Denzel Aberdeen and Jasper Johnson, but there is a world where he could win this job.
Not many college basketball fans will know the name Kam Williams when the season starts, but that will change quickly once he takes the Rupp Arena floor.