Mark Pope gave an injury update on Kerr Kriisa after the Blue-White Game
The Kentucky basketball team had its annual Blue-White Game on Friday evening, and it went very well. Most everyone had a great showing, and it was made clear that the Wildcats are going to have a special 2024-25 season. The offense looked great, as the ball was always moving, leading to tons of open shots.
The only negative in this game was that Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa didn't suit up, which came as a surprise, knowing he participated in Big Blue Madness. This led to some wondering why Kriisa wasn't suiting up, but Coach Mark Pope gave an update after the Blue-White Game was over.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about the injury that kept Kriisa out of the lineup in the Blue-White Game, “We’re in contract negotiations, and he’s holding out. Nah, I’m kidding. We were doing heavy conditioning this week, and he tweaked his hamstring. It’s not even a strain, just a precaution.”
The good news for Kentucky is it doesn't sound like this injury is any kind of concern, and the Wildcats guard should be good to go even for the team's first exhibition game, which is coming up on Wednesday the 23rd.
Kriisa is going to be the backup point guard for the Wildcats, so he will be a big part of the game plan. Kriisa is a microwave scorer and also a great passer, so when Lamont Butler is on the bench, Kriisa will be asked to score the ball and dish to open teammates. The fan favorite should be back on the floor in no time.