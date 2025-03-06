Mark Pope gives a negative update on Kerr Kriisa's injury
We got some official clarity on Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa's status for the rest of the season. Kriisa, who has been out since suffering a foot injury on Dec. 7 against Gonzaga, which was later confirmed to be a Jones Fracture in his foot, and has been out of action since.
Last month, Mark Pope mentioned that a medical redshirt was on the table for Kriisa. Now, with one game remaining on the regular season schedule, it was only a matter of time until there was some sort of confirmation on whether Kriisa would burn his redshirt status or save it to play another full season of college basketball next year. Now we have some confirmation, as Pope said on Thursday they are "past the window" to get Kriisa back this season.
"We're past the window now where he could actually get back. It's just been a little bit of a stubborn healing process, and so he just hasn't reached the benchmarks that he needs to get to in terms of the healing process."- Pope on Kriisa's status.
Kriisa will now be welcomed back to college basketball for one more year, and Kentucky fans will certainly welcome him back with open arms to Lexington again. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in nine games for Kentucky this season.
He has certainly been a major boost for Kentucky's energy, even on the bench these last few months, and he'll surely want to keep that energy up as we enter the homstretch of the college basketball calendar.