Mark Pope gives an update on Lamont Butler ahead of the Arkansas game
Lamont Butler's status is still up in the air for the foreseeable future. After fighting through a shoulder injury for a couple of games, Butler did not play in Kentucky's win on Tuesday over #8 Tennessee. Now, at least as of now, Mark Pope says the Wildcats' starting point guard is still not cleared to play yet.
Kentucky managed to get a big win in Knoxville without Butler, but they'll need him back whenever he is cleared. Pope talked with media on Thursday before Saturday's matchup with John Calipari and Arkansas, and says he Butler was not cleared for practice on Thursday after the team took a day off on Wednesday due to playing at Tennessee the night before.
Lamont's doing good. Still not cleared to practice today. I know I'm not sharing all the information on Lamont, but we'll kind of figure that out as time goes by. ...We're just trying to figure that part out.- Pope on Butler's status.
The point guard's status still remains in question, and could miss his second-straight game on Saturday against Arkansas. Monday night on his radio show, Mark Pope said Butler wasn't cleared yet the staff and doctors would check on him Thursday, and now he is still not cleared. With just one day to get a practice in, Butler's status is really up in the air, especially so if he isn't cleared again on Friday.
Kentucky will need Butler back as soon as they can, but until then, a handful of Wildcats will have to step up like they did in the win over Tennessee on Tuesday.