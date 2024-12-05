Mark Pope gives an update on Lamont Butler's ankle ahead of the massive matchup with #7 Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to the Clemson Tigers on the road for the first loss of the season and the Mark Pope era. Luckily for the Wildcats, they don't have time to hang their head over this loss, as they have a massive game coming up on Saturday against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Seattle.
The big problem for the Wildcats is star point guard Lamont Butler, who, alongside Otega Oweh, has been one of the best players for this team so far, is banged up. Butler turned his ankle against Clemson, and it was an ugly-looking turn. The good news for Kentucky is Butler avoided any kind of long-term injury, but his status for Saturday is up in the air.
In his Thursday press conference, Coach Pope said Butler's ankle "Is a little bit of an issue." Coach Pope went on to say he is optimistic that Butler will be back on the floor soon.
So far this season, Butler has been an elite defender, distributor, and scorer, so if he misses the Gonzaga game, it is hard to imagine the Wildcats getting the victory.
If Butler were to miss this game, Kerr Kriisa would have to play a lot of extra minutes, which will be interesting to watch as Kriisa has had a rough season. If Butler misses this ball game, it will come down to how Kriisa plays in his place. If Kriisa has a good showing, the Wildcats can win, but if he struggles, it's hard to see a world where Kentucky wins.