Mark Pope gives an update on the injury of Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa
Kentucky won a big win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, which proved that Mark Pope's team is one of the best in the nation. The Wildcats secured this win without starting point guard Lamont Butler, who missed this game with an ankle injury. Kerr Kriisa got the start in his place, but Kriisa suffered an injury of his own in this game.
Kriisa suffered what is called a Jones Fracture on his foot. The veteran guard will have surgery to fix this fracture, which should have the energetic Kriisa back on the floor in 3-6 weeks.
Coach Pope had this to say about Kriisa's injury on his Monday evening radio show, “We’ll be excited to get him back. He’s dealing with the best doctors and performance team in the country, and so we’re expecting him back sooner rather than later.”
Hopefully, this injury will heal fast, and the Wildcat's backup point guard will be back on the floor soon. The positive for Kentucky fans is that although this is a fracture, it is not season-ending, and Kriisa will be back on the floor for a good chunk of SEC play.
Jaxson Robinson will play some point guard with Kriisa out, which he did in the final ten minutes against Gonzaga, leading the Wildcats past the Bulldogs. Freshman Travis Perry will also be asked to step up for the Wildcats while they are without Kriisa. If these two can play well, the Wildcats will be just fine without Kriisa, but having the guard from Estonia back on the floor soon is very important for Coach Pope's team.