Mark Pope had great things to say about Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen
Kentucky's most recent addition to the 2025-26 roster via the transfer portal was Denzel Aberdeen, who came over to the Wildcats from the Florida Gators.
Aberdeen came off the bench last season behind the best backcourt in the nation and was incredible on both ends. He averaged 7.7 points per game. Last season for the National Champions, Aberdeen shot 41.8% from the field and 35% from three.
Coach Pope had this to say about Aberdeen after he signed with the Wildcats, “Denzel is a winner in every sense of the word. He has won at every level of basketball, and that’s all that he talks about. Zel is a great young man who works for everything he earns. He’s a three-level scorer and a rangy defender who has tremendous length.”
Knowing Aberdeen came off the bench for the Gators behind the best backcourt in America, it was hard for him to put up a lot of offensive numbers, but that will change this season.
He is going to play a lot more minutes per game this year for Pope's team and will shoot the ball more. Aberdeen has a real shot to average double figures for the Wildcats this season, which would be a career high.
Aberdeen is a dominant defender who will shut down opposing guards next season for the Wildcats.
Florida fans were incredibly upset that Aberdeen left and picked Kentucky, so this should let Big Blue Nation know they got a great player. Aberdeen is going to be a big part of the 2025-26 plans for Pope.