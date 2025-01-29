Mark Pope had strong postgame words about Kentucky forward Ansley Almonor
Mark Pope's Kentucky team made the trip to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a game no one thought the shorthanded Wildcats would win.
Despite this, without Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr, who only played one minute, the Wildcats found a way to take down the Vols 78-73.
Lots of players stepped up in the win, including Ansley Almonor, who got the start in place of Carr. Almonor went 4-7 from three in the Wildcats win, scoring 12 points. Almonor also added two rebounds and three assists to the stat sheet in the win.
Almonor has quickly become an elite role player for this basketball team and has been on fire from three in SEC play shooting 53.6% from three. On the season Almonor is shooting 43.3% from deep. Carr missed the Wildcat's matchup with Vanderbilt and only played one minute against Tennessee, meaning Almonor's role expanded, and he scored 12 points in both of these games.
After the win in Knoxville Coach Pope had this to say about Almonor, "It's Ansley Almonor that makes this team special."
This season has made Almonor one of the most memorable role players the Kentucky Wildcats have had in a long time, as he seems to have a knack for hitting big shots. Almonor is the type of player that will help this Kentucky team make a run in March with some timely three-point shots.
While he might only average 6.1 points per game, Almonor is a massive part of a Kentucky team that continues to win big games.