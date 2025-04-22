Mark Pope has a good enough roster to win Kentucky's ninth National Championship
When Mark Pope had his introductory press conference, he discussed his goal for the future when it came to building a roster. He wanted to have a mix of freshman talent, elite transfer portal players, and some roster continuity.
It really wasn't possible for him to do this in year one, as Coach Pope only had a little over a month to put his roster together for the 2024-25 season.
This offseason the coaching staff has worked tirelessly and put together an elite roster that will feature all three of the aspects Pope wanted on his roster.
Coach Pope brought in five players from the transfer portal and three recruits in Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno, and Andrija Jelavic.
With all of these additions to the roster and bringing back some great players like Brandon Garrison, Collin Chandler, Trent Noah, Travis Perry, and Otega Oweh (assuming he pulls out of the NBA Draft), Coach Pope has built his perfect roster.
Last season, Kentucky made a run to the Sweet 16 while dealing with injuries, and that team was nowhere near as talented as the one Pope will have for the 2025-26 season.
Mark Pope is one of the best coaches in the nation when it comes to X's and O's and halftime adjustment. Now, he has an elite roster to go with his top-tier coaching.
Kentucky has the roster to win its ninth national title this season, and it is incredible that Coach Pope was able to put a team like this together his second year in Lexington. Kentucky is going to be one of the best teams in the nation all season long.