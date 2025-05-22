Mark Pope has a good problem on his hands with the 2025-26 Kentucky roster
Mark Pope's 2025-26 roster is mostly set after the recent additions of Reece Potter and Braydon Hawthorne, and Big Blue Nation is fired up for the 2025-26 season.
Coach Pope has a healthy mix of players in the 2025 recruiting class, transfer portal additions, and returners from last season. This mixture of players has given the Wildcats an elite roster that is more than capable of hanging a banner.
There is one problem on the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster, and that is the fact that the Wildcats have so many excellent players. Yes, of course, this is a good problem to have, but it is going to make things very interesting when it comes to who will start for Pope's team.
The three players who should be locked-in starters are Jaland Lowe, Otega Oweh, and Jayden Quaintance once he is healthy. The other two starting spots will be interesting as so many different players could start.
For example, Kam Williams, Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler will all be fighting for a starting role, and only one spot is available.
The good news for the Wildcats and Coach Pope is that whoever ends up starting the Wildcats will have elite talent coming off the bench at all positions, which was not the case last season, especially once Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa went down.
Pope has put together an elite 2025-26 roster, and the Kentucky Wildcats are more than capable of winning a national title. Kentucky will be one of the deepest teams in the nation this season.