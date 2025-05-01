Mark Pope has a plan for how he wants PG Jaland Lowe to play for Kentucky
While he is still going through the NBA Draft process Jaland Lowe is going to be the starter for the Kentucky Wildcats at point guard next season. The Pitt transfer averaged 16.8 points per game to go with 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals for the Panthers.
The concern with Lowe is his efficiency, as he shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three, but these numbers will improve for the 6'3 point guard in Mark Pope's system.
Coach Pope recently went on with Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and was asked about Lowe. Coach Pope told Rothstein this about how he wants Lowe to play, "We're going to really push him to play with as much pace as he possibly can."
Lowe is an excellent decision-maker and a very fast player, which means if he pushes the pace for this Kentucky offense, it will lead to a lot of transition points.
Pope wants to play fast, and Lowe is the perfect point guard to come in and play for the Wildcats, knowing this is how they want to run the offense.
During the 2025-26 season playing for Coach Pope, Lowe is going to be taking smarter shots, which should lead to his percentages all improving in his junior season.
Lowe also has two years of eligibility left, so he could be the point guard of the future for Kentucky. Lowe is going to become one of the stars of college hoops this season, playing for Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats.