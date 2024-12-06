Mark Pope has a plan for Kentucky if Lamont Butler can't play against Gonzaga
Kentucky is set to face off with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but the big concern for the Wildcats is star point guard Lamont Butler. He injured his ankle toward the end of the Clemson game, and it sounds like there is a chance he will miss this game against Gonzaga. The staff is holding out hope that Butler will play but there is a realistic world where he does not.
If Butler cannot play, that would mean a lot of extra minutes for veteran guard Kerr Kriisa, who has been backing up Butler all season. Kriisa would likely start the question becomes who will relive him. According to Coach Pope, they have a ton of confidence in freshman Travis Perry.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about throwing freshman guard Travis Perry out there if Butler isn't able to play, “I have a lot of confidence in Travis Perry. He's a terrific player, and he's a really heady player, and he is immensely capable. So he definitely would be a viable option for sure.”
Perry has not seen a lot of playing time early into his freshman season at Kentucky, but it is clear Coach Pope has a ton of confidence in the young guard. Perry is a Kentucky native and an elite shooter, so hopefully, he can have his welcome to college basketball game.
Nothing would bring Kentucky fans more joy than to see the hometown hero play well, leading the Wildcats past Gonzaga. Someone is going to have to step up for the Wildcats to take down the #7 Bulldogs.