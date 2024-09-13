Mark Pope has a very important 2025 five-star recruit on campus this weekend
Kentucky has a big-time visitor on campus this weekend as five-star power forward Caleb Wilson will be in Lexington. Kentucky's coaching staff is going to make a run at Wilson as they feel he would be a perfect addition to this class. The 6'9, 205-pound power forward is ranked as the fifth-best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Alabama, Auburn, UCF, and Arkansas are all in the race for Wilson, so Coach Pope will be going against some of the SEC's best recruiters to try and land one of the best players in the 2025 class.
The hope for Kentucky fans should be that this visit goes really well and Coach Pope is able to show Wilson a vision for why Kentucky would be a good fit. If Kentucky is able to land Wilson, they have a great shot at landing the #1 overall 2025 recruiting class.
Here is the scouting report on Wilson from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.
"Caleb Wilson has all the early characteristics of an ultra-versatile modern day forward. He has good positional size, solid length, mobility, good natural instincts, athleticism, and a rangy frame that he is still just starting to fill-out. Offensively, he has soft hands, including a very good left-hand, an early passing instinct, and plenty of raw tools to develop in the coming years, but is still working to reliably extend his shooting range and consistently create his own shot. Defensively, though, he shows significant early potential. He is already extremely switchable, has very high rates of both blocks and steals, and is also a consistently high-volume rebounder."- Adam Finkelstein on Caleb Wilson