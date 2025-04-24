Mark Pope has one more thing to prove on the high school recruiting front
Mark Pope has done an A+ job in his year as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. Coach Pope has done a heck of a job getting the Kentucky fan base back into this program and took his first team to the Sweet 16 despite being banged up.
Coach Pope has put together a roster for the 2025-26 season that is capable winning a National Championship. Coach Pope wanted a roster with players he retained, elite players in the portal, and some one and done high school talent, and he has just that.
The one thing Coach Pope needs to do in the 2026 recruiting class is land a big fish and prove he can win a big-time recruiting battle for a high school player.
To give Coach Pope credit, he did an excellent job landing Jasper Johnson despite being late in this recruitment, as Alabama was making a hard push. Pope does have two five stars in the 2025 class, but they are both Kentucky natives.
In the 2026 class he needs to land a big fish in the rankings to prove he can get elite high school players who aren't from the Bluegrass State. No one should have any doubts that Coach Pope will be able to get this done as he has been an elite recruiter in the portal.
This isn't any kind of concern it is just one more thing Coach Pope needs to prove to show that he will be the next great Kentucky coach. He will get it done in the 2026 class and it could be by landing a top five player.