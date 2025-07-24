Mark Pope has plenty of options to backup Jaland Lowe at point guard
One of the big offseason questions for the Kentucky Wildcats has been about the backup point guard position. Jaland Lowe is the starting point guard for this team, and it sounds like he is adjusting to Pope's system nicely.
While Lowe is set to be the starter who will back him up is going to be very interesting. After Acaden Lewis left Kentucky's recruiting class, this left a void at point guard behind Lowe and Pope has multiple options to fill this void.
When asked about this at his press conference on Monday, Coach Pope listed all of the players who are capable of running the point. Those names included Otega Oweh, Jasper Johnson, Collin Chandler, and Denzel Aberdeen.
It does seem like the name most likely to be the second point guard for this team is Aberdeen. The Florida transfer played some point for the national champion Gators last season, and he will take a step at this position for the Wildcats this season.
It is excellent to know that Coach Pope is making sure a bunch of players are able to run the point, as this will be helpful once the season comes around. Kentucky was in trouble last year when Kerr Kriisa went down, as the point guard depth was a problem. That won't be an issue for the Wildcats this season.
Kentucky has a bunch of players who have proven they can handle the basketball in important situations, which will pay off when the Wildcats play in the NCAA Tournament.