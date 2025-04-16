Mark Pope has to find a shooter in the transfer portal and soon
Yesterday, it seemed like Lamar Wilkerson was going to be a Kentucky Wildcat, but he ended up deciding to finish his college basketball career at Indiana.
This leaves Kentucky in a spot where they are back to the drawing board for a shooter in the transfer portal. Kentucky is looking for a lights-out shooter that will play shooting guard for this team. If Coach Pope is able to find a player to fit this role, the 2025-26 roster will be set for the most part.
It is frustrating that Wilkerson did not pick Kentucky, as he would have been the perfect final piece, but now the staff has to figure something out. The other frustrating part about this situation is the fact that the staff has been recruiting Wilkerson so hard that some other solid shooters have found a home.
Luckily for the staff, Treysen Eaglestaff is back in the portal. Kentucky reached out to the sharpshooter from North Dakota, but he chose South Carolina. On Wednesday morning, Eaglestaff decommitted from USC and is back in the portal.
He shot 35.9% on 7.1 attempts per game from three, so the 6'6 Eaglestaff would be a solid addition to the roster. Kentucky will more than likely pursue Eaglestaff.
If Kentucky isn't able to land Eaglestaff, it will be interesting to see where the staff looks for a shooter as there aren't a lot of elite players in the portal at this point. The good news is Kentucky fans can rest assured that Pope will figure it out.