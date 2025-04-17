Mark Pope is after a former Rick Pitino guard in the portal
As Kentucky works to close out the 2025-26 roster, the list of contacts is starting to grow. A new name has now emerged, as the staff contacted St. John's transfer Jaiden Glover, who, after playing a limited role last season for Rick Pitino, is looking for a new home, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Although Glover was limited with playing time last season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury against Villanova in February, he was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked as a top-50 recruit in the 2024 class. Last season at St. John's, Glover averaged 2,2 points on 34.7 percent in just 6.4 minutes per game. According to Rothstein, the 6-4 guard has heard from programs such as Gonzaga, Virgina Tech, Creighton, NC State, UAB, Temple, UMass, St. Bonaventure, St. Joe's and LaSalle.
Glover played just five games where he had double-digit minutes last season. His best game last season included 11 points on 4-10 shooting and 3-8 from deep, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in 19 minutes played in a win against Harvard. The 6-4 guard is looking to have a great jump in his sopomore year after developing under Rick Pitino last season, but it's worth asking if Mark Pope and the staff are really willing to take the risk of taking glover post-injury. Glover certainly hopes his upside is still there, but it's a concern worth having considering the state of his injury last season.
Kentucky is continuing to widen their list in the portal as they look to close out the roster and you can add a former Rick Pitino guard to the list.