Mark Pope is calling this elite 2025 seven-footer "Like every single day"
Kentucky Coach Mark Pope has found the recruits he wants in the 2025 class and is now pushing to get them on campus for visits. One player that Coach Pope has shown a ton of interest in is four-star seven-footer Eric Reibe from Maryland.
Reibe is ranked as the 41st best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Coach Pope is late on the recruitment of Reibe but it seems like he is quickly building a relationship with the big man.
Reibe had this to say about Coach Pope to On3's Jamie Shaw, "I really like Coach Pope. He calls me like every single day, and with him being a big man, he knows how I think. I think he could be a good mentor for me."
What is interesting about this recruitment is that Coach Pope is also after 2025 seven-footer Malachi Moreno from Georgetown, Kentucky. The question has to do with what Coach Pope's intentions are with these two big men. Does he want to land both Moreno and Reibe, or is one of them the backup plan if he can't land the other?
Reibe is a really solid seven-footer, and if Coach Pope is calling him about every day, he wants him to be a part of Kentucky's 2025 class.
The next step in this recruitment for Coach Pope will be to get Reibe on campus for a visit. Reibe hasn't taken many visits yet so where he goes to visit will tell a lot about where his head is at when it comes to where the elite big man wants to play his college hoops.