Mark Pope is getting busy recruiting the 2027 class
Mark Pope is already making his presence known in the class of 2027. After extending his first offer in the class earlier this week to forward Baba Oladotun, who is considered the top prospect in the class, the Wildcats have extended another offer.
On Thursday, 2027 big man Obinna Ekezie Jr. announced he had received an offer from the Kentucky coaching staff, which marked the second offer for Kentucky already in the class. The offer comes after Mark Pope went to the camp of his high school, Prolific Prep, where he and a number of other coaches were in attendance to scout prospects. A major target for Kentucky in the 2025 class was also there, Niko Bundalo. Ekezie Jr. must have caught the attention of Mark Pope with the offer right after the event.
Ekezie Jr. is a 6-foot-11 big man who is the son of former Maryland star Obinna Ekezie, who also played in the NBA. The big man is seen as one of the best in the class already, and Kentucky is on him early. He has offers from programs such as Houston, Stanford, Arizona State, and California. There were some others who were also in for him this week, like Kentucky. Those include UCLA, Kansas, and North Carolina. The only industry that has 2027 rankings as of now is ESPN. who have Ekezie Jr. slotted in at 19th overall.
Mark Pope is building the groundwork early for the class of 2027, and with two offers extended already, Kentucky fans should feel excited about the future of recruiting under the new head coach.