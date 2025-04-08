Mark Pope is going to get Kentucky basketball to the top of college basketball
In year one, Mark Pope put a roster together in a month full of veteran transfer portal players and took this team to the Sweet 16 as a three-seed. The scary part about this for the rest of college basketball is that this will be the least talented team he ever has at Kentucky.
Now Mark Pope is bringing in an elite recruiting class from the high school ranks with five stars Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno, plus four-star point guard Acaden Lewis.
On top of this, Pope is cooking in the transfer portal, adding elite players like Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe, Mouhamed Dioubate, and Kam Williams.
With this mix of elite players and hopefully returning Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison will have Kentucky looking great heading into the 2025-26 season.
The scary part is Coach Pope is not yet done in the transfer portal, as he will still likely bring in one or two more players.
Coach Pope last season didn't have any elite NBA-level talent and dealt with a ton of injuries but still made a Sweet 16 run. He did this thanks to the X's and O's, which is why Kentucky fans knew he was a great hire.
Now Pope has a ton of NBA-level talent on top of the Xs and O's, making his team for next season elite. Mark Pope is going to have a top five team in college hoops next season that will be capable of winning Kentucky its ninth title and getting college basketball's most historic program back on top.