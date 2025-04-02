Mark Pope is looking for a certain type of player in the transfer portal
Last go-round in the transfer portal, Mark Pope was figuring out the type of players that best fit his system, and he seems to have figured it out.
Many believe that Coach Pope is looking for players who are only elite on the offensive end of the floor, but he really wants the defense to be a lot better next season.
The defense was a problem for the Wildcats all season long, and despite starting to improve towards the later part of the season, a bad defensive showing led to the Wildcats heading home in the Sweet 16.
This is why Coach Pope is looking to bring in players who are well-rounded in every aspect of the game.
Coach Pope might take one player who is a sharpshooter who doesn't play a lot of defense and one player who is a defensive specialist, but aside from this, he wants guys who can do it all.
Having a top ten offense in KenPom is excellent, but if this program is going to be successful, the Wildcats need a defense inside of the top 25.
All four of the Final Four teams have an offense and defense inside of the top ten of KenPom. This is why Kentucky needs to be elite on both ends of the floor, so this is an offseason goal for the Kentucky coaching staff.
If the staff is able to accomplish this goal, it will start in the transfer portal by adding players who put just as much effort on display on defense as they do on offense.