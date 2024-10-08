Mark Pope is set to make an in-home visit to a very important 2025 five-star forward
Mark Pope is still after some elite talent in the 2025 class, and one of his top targets is five-star forward Caleb Wilson. 247Sports ranks Wilson as the fifth-best player in their composite rankings of the 2025 class.
Wilson is an excellent passer, which is what Coach Pope looks for in his power forwards. He is a fluid big man and can shoot the ball, making the five-star a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system.
College basketball insider Adam Zagoria announced that Coach Pope will be making an in-home visit with Wilson on October 8th to try to land the elite forward. Kentucky has a real chance with one of the best players in the 2025 class. Kentucky already has two five-stars in the 2025 class, and if they can land Wilson, this class will be unstoppable.
Here is the scouting report on Wilson from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.
"Caleb Wilson has all the early characteristics of an ultra-versatile modern day forward. He has good positional size, solid length, mobility, good natural instincts, athleticism, and a rangy frame that he is still just starting to fill-out. Offensively, he has soft hands, including a very good left-hand, an early passing instinct, and plenty of raw tools to develop in the coming years, but is still working to reliably extend his shooting range and consistently create his own shot. Defensively, though, he shows significant early potential. He is already extremely switchable, has very high rates of both blocks and steals and is also a consistently high-volume rebounder."- Adam Finkelstein on Caleb Wilson