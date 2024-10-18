Mark Pope is two recruits away from a dream 2025 class for the Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope is looking to finish up the 2025 recruiting class with a bang, and he is two players away from making that happen. Those two players are Acaden Lewis and Caleb Wilson. Wilson is the eighth best player in the 2025 class, while Lewis is ranked as the 32nd-best player in the class, according to 247Sports.
Coach Pope has already landed two elite five-star players in this 2025 class in guard Jasper Johnson and seven-foot center Malachi Moreno. This gives the Wildcats a post presence and a shooting guard. That would make point guard Lewis and power forward Wilson the perfect additions to this class.
Kentucky feels really good about their chances with Lewis, so Wilson is the player that will be a lot harder for this staff to land. Luckily for the Kentucky coaching staff, Lewis and Wilson really want to team up and play their college hoops together.
Lewis is going to be committing somewhat soon, and if he does end up picking Kentucky, as many believe he will, it will help the Wildcats' chances of landing Wilson as well.
All of these four players' games help one another out, which is why this would be the perfect class for Coach Pope to land in his first full recruiting class.
If Kentucky's class includes Moreno, Johnson, Lewis, and Wilson, it would be a dream class for the coaching staff and fully end the narrative that Mark Pope is not an elite recruiter. If this happens, the 2025-26 season is going to be a special one in Lexington.