Mark Pope made a bold statement about star guard Otega Oweh
Last season, Otega Oweh was elite for the Kentucky Wildcats and earned himself an SEC All-Second Team selection. Now the Wildcat is going through the NBA Draft process, but many believe he will pull his name out of the draft and return to Lexington for another season.
Mark Pope was recently interviewed by Andy Katz and asked about Oweh. Coach Pope had this to say about his star player, "If he decides to come back, clearly he’d probably come back and be the presumptive SEC Player of the Year.“
Oweh is currently getting feedback on what he needs to work on to be NBA-ready, and assuming he does come back to college, he will have all offseason to work on these things.
This season, no one in college basketball will be better at getting to the rim and scoring than Oweh, but he is going to work on shooting from deep. Late in the season, Oweh was starting to hit a mid-range jumper, and if he could continue to improve this shot, it would be another tool in his toolbox for next season.
Coach Pope has a lot of confidence in Oweh, and he should, as he will be one of the best players in the nation next season. If Oweh is able to put together a good season for the Wildcats and improve on the things the NBA wants him to work on, he could be a first-round pick in the 2026 draft.
Oweh is going to have a special season for the Wildcats.