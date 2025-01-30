Mark Pope made a strong positive comment on former Kentucky coach John Calipari
Kentucky and Arkansas both have new head basketball coaches, and these coaches are set to face off in Rupp Arena on Saturday evening.
Coach Mark Pope and John Calipari are about to coach against one another in one of the most highly anticipated games this season.
Year one in Arkansas for Coach Calipari has not gone great, as the Hogs are 1-6 in SEC play. SEC play has gotten off to a better start for Coach Pope, who is 4-3 with all four of the wins coming against top 25 teams.
Coach Pope was asked about his thoughts on Coach Calipari he had great things to say. Here is what Coach Pope had to say about coaching against Coach Calipari at his Thursday press conference, "I love coaching against people I admire, and Cal is certainly one of those."
Coach Pope clearly has a lot of respect for Coach Calipari and is looking forward to this matchup. Arkansas is going to be coming into this game well-rested, as they didn't have a midweek game, and they will want to win.
The Wildcats are going to get the best punch Arkansas has to offer, so Coach Pope needs to have his team ready to play.
There will be three former Kentucky Wildcats making their return to Rupp Arena as Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, and DJ Wagner all followed Coach Calipari to Arkansas.
Kentucky needs to win this game, but all of the narratives surrounding this SEC matchup could make it more interesting than it should be.