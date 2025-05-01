Mark Pope makes a bold prediction about Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen
Kentucky's most recent addition via the transfer portal is former Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen. The 6'5 guard came off the bench for the Gators behind the best backcourt in college basketball and averaged 7.7 points per game for the National Champions.
Aberdeen only played 19.7 minutes per game, but those minutes will increase this season for the Wildcats.
On Wednesday, Mark Pope went on with Jon Rothstein and was asked about Aberdeen. Coach Pope went on to say, "He's going to have a big-time breakout season."
It was clear watching Aberdeen play last season for the Gators that in a more significant role he would be a star, and Coach Pope was able to snatch him away from the Gators.
Aberdeen will not be handed a starting spot, as he will be competing with Jasper Johnson, Kam Williams, and Collin Chandler for a starting role, so he will have to earn his minutes.
Even if Aberdeen does not win a starting job for the Wildcats, he will be a star off of the bench for a team that will look to win a lot of basketball games.
Aberdeen was a great addition by Coach Pope, and the Florida fan base was very sad to see him hit the road. Aberdeen is going to have a breakout season, like Coach Pope said, that could lead to him averaging double-digit points for the first time in his college basketball career.
Coach Pope has a roster that is capable of doing something very special this season in Lexington, Kentucky.