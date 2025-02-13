Mark Pope on Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson 'We could find some clarity in the next couple of weeks'
Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats have been banged up for over a month now and it doesn't seem like it is going to change anytime soon. Kerr Kriisa, Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, and Jaxson Robinson have all dealt with injuries this season.
Kriisa is still dealing with the foot injury which he had suregery on after the win over Gonzaga. Carr has had back problems off and on all season but is getting closer to 100%. Butler missed a few games with an injured shoulder, which he reaggravated against Tennesee on Tuesday. Robinson hurt his wrist ahead of the Wildcats matchup with South Carolina but played through pain. He left the South Carolina late in clear pain and didn't play against Tennessee.
In his Thursday press conference, Pope gave an update on the injuries of Butler and Robinson, saying, "We could find some clarity on them in the next couple of weeks."
This is not a great update from Coach Pope, as it sounds like best-case scenario the Wildcats will play a few games without Butler and Robinson. Knowing Kentucky is in a great spot to make the NCAA Tournament, the goal right now needs to be to get healthy ahead of March.
Kentucky has a big game coming up against Texas on Saturday, and it sounds like the Wildcats could be without both Butler and Robinson unless a positive change happens soon. Kentucky will need Otega Oweh, Koby Brea, and Amari Williams to step up in a big way on Saturday if these two starters aren't able to suit up.