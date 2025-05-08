Wildcats Today

Mark Pope on Reece Potter 'He truly understands what it means to wear the Kentucky jersey'

Reece Potter is a very underrated player for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Andrew Stefaniak

Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) is fouled by Miami's Reece Potter (35) during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) is fouled by Miami's Reece Potter (35) during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kentucky's most recent addition via the transfer portal was former Miami of Ohio seven-footer Reece Potter, who is a Lexington, Kentucky native. In his sophomore season playing for the RedHawks, Potter averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from three.

Potter went to Lexington Catholic High School and grew up a Kentucky fan, so this is a dream come true for the 7'1 center.

Kentucky athletics sent out a quote from Coach Pope, who had great things to say about Potter. Here is Coach Pope's quote on Potter: “Reece Potter is a Lexington Catholic legend. He is a lengthy big who has a unique combination of mobility and skill. Reece can really pass, shoot, and protect the rim and fits into what we do exceptionally well. Most importantly, he truly understands what it means to wear the Kentucky jersey.”

Kentucky has an elite frontcourt this season, so it is still to be seen how Potter is going to fit into this rotation. There is a chance that Potter is more of a depth piece this season, but he is more than capable of carving out a role next season if he continues to improve.

Potter is a lights out three-point shooter and in Pope's system a seven-footer who can shoot the ball from deep will be deadly. The future is bright for Potter at Kentucky, and it is exciting for this young man that he will play at the school he grew up loving.

Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.

