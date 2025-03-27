Mark Pope raved on Tennessee ahead of the Wildcats Sweet 16 matchup
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 in what is one of the biggest games between the two teams ever.
Tennessee has been one of the best teams in the nation this season, but they have had their fair share of issues with the Kentucky Wildcats. The Vols are 0-2 against the Wildcats this season, and Mark Pope's team would love to make it 0-3.
Ahead of the matchup, Coach Pope was asked about his thoughts on this Tennessee team. Here is what Coach Pope had to say about Tennessee, "This is a great Tennessee team. It's one of the top teams in the country, one of the best defensive teams in the country. They are one of the best offensive teams in the country. Rick Barnes is, if not the best, one of the best coaches in all of college basketball right now."
The Wildcats shot 50% from three in both of their games against the Vols during the regular season, while Tennessee struggled mightily from deep. If Kentucky is going to take down Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers once again, they need to shoot the ball.
The good news is the Wildcats will have a healthy Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr in this game, as these two didn't play much in the two games against the Vols.
Tennessee is an excellent basketball team and Pope's team will need to play well if they are going to move on to the Elite Eight.