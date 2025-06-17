Mark Pope's Kentucky team has a mantra that will lead to success during the 2025-26 season
It's year two of the Mark Pope era in Lexington, and a lot of the faces from last year have changed, as have the expectations. Pope's team in year one put together an impressive season where they went to a Sweet 16 with a team that he put together in one month via the transfer portal.
Now things have changed as Pope's roster, thanks to the transfer portal, high school recruiting, and retaining players, is looking like one of the best in the nation. Pope's team will be ranked in the top ten to start the season, and this roster is good enough to win a national title.
This has been the mantra that Pope's players have been saying. Over the last two weeks, the media has heard from Brandon Garrison, Otega Oweh, Collin Chandler, and Trent Noah. One common theme between all of these interviews is that these players talk about winning national title number nine.
It is clear that Coach Pope has talked to his players about how the goal for this basketball team should be winning the program its ninth national title, and these players have taken on this challenge.
These players, while still wanting to make it to the next level, are focused on Kentucky basketball and leaving this program in a better spot than they found it.
Coach Pope has done an excellent job of building a great culture in his short time in Lexington, and this is going to be long-lasting. Pope has a team that will be more than capable of winning a title during the 2025-26 season, thanks to the elite depth.