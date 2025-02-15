Mark Pope's Kentucky team has been elite when its back is against the wall
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have dealt with adversity all season long with different players in and out of the lineup. Saturday's matchup with Texas will be the toughest test of adversity this team has been all season long, as they will be without both Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler.
Every time the college basketball world seems to pick against this team, the Wildcats find a way to win. Beating a really underrated Texas team on the road won't be easy at 100%, but with these two starters not on the floor, it gets even tougher.
The Wildcats are 5-1 in games this season where there are underdogs, so it's hard to believe the Wildcats will lose, but without their two primary ball handlers, it's hard to see how the Wildcats will take care of the basketball.
Coach Pope needs Koby Brea, Otega Oweh, and Amari Williams to all play well if they are going to pull off this upset. It would also be really helpful for this team if Andrew Carr was able to have a big game on Saturday. He has been dealing with a back injury and hasn't been himself.
Kentucky has played some of its best games of the season when no one thought they could win, so hopefully, for Big Blue Nation, this trend continues on Saturday. If Kentucky wants to finish SEC play with a winning record, this is a basketball game they must win despite the injuries. It won't be easy, but this Kentucky team is best when its back is against the wall.